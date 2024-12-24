Police concerns increase for teenager missing from Rotherham

Concerns: Missing Vladimir

POLICE are searching for a 16 year old boy who has been missing from Masbrough since December 20.

Identified only as Vladimir, he was last seen at around 11.30am that day.

He is described as white and tanned, around five feet seven inches tall, of medium build and with short dark brown hair and a moustache.

He is believed to be wearing a pink sweatshirt with a large cartoon on the front, black trousers and black and gold Air Max trainers.

It is believed Vladimir may have stayed in the Rotherham area or travelled to Manchester.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Vladimir’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where he is or have spoken to him recently to come forward.

Police can be contacted by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 909 of December 20, 2024.

Online reports can be made using a live chat or through: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report