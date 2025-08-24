Police concerns grow for missing Rotherham schoolboy

Concerns: Police concerns mount over Muhammed's welfare

POLICE are searching for a Rotherham teenager who has been missing since August 23.

The 14 year old boy, identified only as Muhammed, lives in Rotherham but was last seen in Copley Road, Doncaster, on Saturday at 12.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police say he has not been seen or heard of from that point.

Muhammed is described as being of Asian heritage, 5ft 3ins tall, of slight build with dark permed hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark black tracksuit with a white stripe and logo, and a red baseball cap.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Muhammed’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Anyone who can help, should pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101. Callers are asked to quote incident number 407 of 23 August 2025 when you get in touch.

The online portal can be accessed at: https://orlo.uk/gQmhh