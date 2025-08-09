Police concerns grow for missing boy Ibby
The missing child is named only as Muhammad, though he is also known by the name Ibby.
He was was seen in the Alkwarke area on Friday August 8, at around 5.30pm
He is described as Asian, five feet six inches tall with permed brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink and black jacket, pink and black shorts and black trainers.
He is known to frequent the Wakefield area.
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Muhammad’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him, or has information about his whereabouts.
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police through their online portal, on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101. Those making contact should quote incident number 763 of August 8, 2025 when they make contact.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.