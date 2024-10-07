Concerns: Sarah

CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a woman missing from Thurnscoe.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33 year old has been identified only as Sarah and was last seen around 11.20am on Sunday morning.

She is white, six feet tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up top, pink tee shirt, jeans and black trainers.

Any information should go to police on 101, quoting incident 451 of October 6.