Police ask for help as they work to trace woman missing from Thurnscoe
CONCERNS are growing for the welfare of a woman missing from Thurnscoe.
The 33 year old has been identified only as Sarah and was last seen around 11.20am on Sunday morning.
She is white, six feet tall and of medium build, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and has a tattoo on her left wrist.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy zip up top, pink tee shirt, jeans and black trainers.
Any information should go to police on 101, quoting incident 451 of October 6.
