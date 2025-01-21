Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Saleem
Now the South Yorkshire force is asking for help from the public in their efforts to find the man, identified only as Saleem.
He is aged 38 and was last seen in the Wellgate area of Rotherham town centre on Monday January 20, around 2pm.
According to police, he has not been seen or heard of since and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him, or has other information about his whereabouts and welfare, to contact them
He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short, black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and wears glasses.
Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 580 of January 20, 2025.
Alternatively, use the online portal to leave details: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.