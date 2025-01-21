Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Saleem

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 21st Jan 2025, 08:27 BST
Missing: Saleem
Missing: Saleem
CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a man missing from Rotherham, police have said.

Now the South Yorkshire force is asking for help from the public in their efforts to find the man, identified only as Saleem.

He is aged 38 and was last seen in the Wellgate area of Rotherham town centre on Monday January 20, around 2pm.

According to police, he has not been seen or heard of since and officers are appealing for anyone who has seen him, or has other information about his whereabouts and welfare, to contact them

On the move: Footage of SaleemOn the move: Footage of Saleem
On the move: Footage of Saleem

He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short, black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and wears glasses.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 580 of January 20, 2025.

Alternatively, use the online portal to leave details: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

