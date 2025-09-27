Police appeal after pedestrian dies in Maltby collision

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 27th Sep 2025, 16:44 BST
Appeal: Police have urged witnesses to contact them
A WOMAN aged 28 has been killed in a road collision in Maltby, police have reported.

They are now appealing for witness and those with footage or other information about the incident to come forwards.

The fatality happened at 11.48am on Friday September 26, in Blyth Road, and involved a pedestrian and a van.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our enquiries have led us to understand a pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman entered the carriageway and was involved in a collision with a grey Mercedes Vito.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her family has been informed and is being supported by family liaison officers.

“The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with their inquiry.”

Information can be shared with police the 101 number, quoting incident number 323 of September 26, 2025.

Dashcam video can be uploaded via the South Yorkshire Police website.

