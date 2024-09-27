Police appeal after A57 crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

By Gareth Dennison
Published 27th Sep 2024, 11:12 BST
A WOMAN suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash on the A57.

The collision involving a grey Toyota Corolla and black Ford Transit happened just after 8.45am yesterday (Thursday, September 26).

The Toyota driver – a 45-year-old woman – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The van driver – a 41-year-old man – suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

The collision happened between Todwick roundabout and Mill Lane, near the garden centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“If you think you can help, please call 101 and quote incident number 160 of September 26.”

