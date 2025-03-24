Parkgate cordon as suspected WW2 explosives found
South Yorkshire Police were alerted around 2pm today after the discovery of suspected materials at Stonerow Way.
That is a service road which runs alongside the Tram Train track, which links Parkgate to the town centre and Meadowhall.
A 100 metre cordon has been put in place around the location, meaning some footpaths and access roads to Parkgate retail park are currently out of bounds, with the tram stop also closed.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Parkgate retail park is still open to the public, although some shops will not have access from the side facing the cordon.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and their cooperation. We will update you again as soon as we have more information.”
Military Explosive Ordinance Teams are based at Catterick and Nottinghamshire, but it is not clear where soldiers have travelled from.
