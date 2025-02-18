Occupant fled Aston house after pan fire

Kitchen fire: Two crews attended

AN OCCUPANT had to flee their home after a pan of hot oil burst into flames in the kitchen on Monday evening.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident, on Sheldon Grove in Aston after a caller raised the alarm shortly after 7pm.

According to the fire service, a small amount of water was used to extinguish the flames and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.

Firefighters spent less than an hour at the scene.