Occupant fled Aston house after pan fire
AN OCCUPANT had to flee their home after a pan of hot oil burst into flames in the kitchen on Monday evening.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident, on Sheldon Grove in Aston after a caller raised the alarm shortly after 7pm.
According to the fire service, a small amount of water was used to extinguish the flames and a positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.
Firefighters spent less than an hour at the scene.
