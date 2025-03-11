Motorcyclist killed in collision with car, police confirm

Appeal: Police are seeking witnesses

A MOTORCYCLIST died following a collision with a car on a road near West Melton on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the rider, a man aged 40, died at the scene of the collision, on Packman Road.

It happened at 4.12pm and involved a black Peugeot car.

Now investigators are looking for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage.

The man who died was riding a Suzuki GSR motorbike.

Police said emergency services were unable to save the man, and police were called to attend by the ambulance service.

A force spokesman said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.

Footage can be uploaded directly to the police online portal at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-fatal-road-traffic-collision-in-rotherham

Telephone callers should use 101 quoting incident number 590 of 9 March 2025.