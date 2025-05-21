Motorcyclist died more than a week after crash

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 21st May 2025, 09:07 BST
Tribute: Sean Hawksworthplaceholder image
Tribute: Sean Hawksworth
A man who died in a fatal collision in West Melton has been named as Sean Hawksworth.

At 11.07pm on April 29, police were called to reports of crash involving a motorcyclist on Barnsley Road in West Melton.

Emergency services attended and Sean was taken to hospital, however, he died on May 8, despite the best efforts of medics.

His wife has released a tribute, stating: "Sean was my husband, my best friend, my future.

“He was a son, brother and uncle, loved by all his friends and so many people.

"Our lives haven't been the same since the day of his tragic accident.

“It gives us some comfort Sean was doing what he loved, riding his motorbike.

"I am going to love and miss Sean every day, our hearts are broken.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have asked for anyone with information to contact them, via 101, quoting incident number 1159 of April 29.

