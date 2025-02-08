Motorcyclist critical as police investigate crash

Appeal: Police want witnesses to come forward

A MOTORCYCLIST has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a car in Rotherham.

Police are now investigating and have appealed for witnesses and those who may be able to help with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

It happened at 5.15pm on February 5 in Oldgate Lane at the junction with Silverwood Hill Way, with a grey Yamaha motorcycle and red Mini Cooper involved in a collision.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as life-changing.

The driver of the Mini remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Officers would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, including the two vehicles’ movements before the collision.

Footage can be submitted to us by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-to-oldgate-lane-crash

Information can also be passed by phone on 101, quoting incident 739 of February 5.