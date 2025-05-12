Motorbiker in life-threatening condition

Witness appeal: The crash happened at the junction of Olympus Way and Tankersley Lane

A MOTORBIKER has been left fighting for life following a crash with a car in Hoyland, Barnsley.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following the collision.

It happened on Saturday May 10, at 6.34pm, with police called to reports of a crash at the junction of Olympus Way and Tankersley Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A blue Honda motorcycle and a black Renault Clio were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Renault remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

Investigators are now asking for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 826 of May 10, 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with dash cam footage can submit it to South Yorkshire Police by using the link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-requested-after-road-traffic-collision-in-hoyland