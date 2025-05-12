Motorbiker in life-threatening condition
Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following the collision.
It happened on Saturday May 10, at 6.34pm, with police called to reports of a crash at the junction of Olympus Way and Tankersley Lane.
A blue Honda motorcycle and a black Renault Clio were involved.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Renault remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
Investigators are now asking for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact police by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 826 of May 10, 2025
Anyone with dash cam footage can submit it to South Yorkshire Police by using the link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-requested-after-road-traffic-collision-in-hoyland