Lorry driver using moblie

POLICE used an unmarked HGV to capture footage of 203 motorists risking road users’ lives during a five-day operation on South Yorkshire’s busiest highways.

A lorry driver caught with his feet up on the dashboard told officers: “I was chilling” – while another motorist was caught eating lunch with neither hand on the wheel.

Others on the M1, M18 and A1 were seen using phones, not wearing seatbelts, hogging the middle lane, speeding and stopping on the hard shoulder.

Insp Brandon Brown said: “We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties on our roads, but everyone must take responsibility for their own actions and help us reduce risk.”

The operation, which used an HGV loaned by National Highways, aimed to highlight the “Fatal4” – the four leading causes of serious collisions and road deaths.

Insp Brown said: “The Fatal4 includes offences that are the greatest contributing factors: using a mobile phone, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“These are all things a driver can avoid doing. You can and should be in control of your own actions.

“Think, is it worth the risk? If you seriously hurt someone or kill them, you will likely be facing a significant prison sentence. Your life will change.”

For more information on the Fatal4, please visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership website: https://sysrp.co.uk/.