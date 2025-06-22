Missing woman and children have Rotherham links, say police

Rotherham links: Police have identified this woman only as Amy

A MISSING woman - said to have links with Rotherham - has been missing since Friday, say police, and it is believed she may have her three children with her.

The 28 year old has been identified only as Amy and an appeal for help has been issued by Derbyshire Constabulary, the police force responsible for Normanton in Derby, where she was last seen.

Police have described here as five feet seven inches tall, with shoulder length brown hair and routinely wears hoodies and leggings.

She is also known to have links to the Barnsley area.

Police describe her children as “young” and believe she is with them.

Anyone who believes they have seen Amy or her children, or know of her whereabouts, should contact the Derbyshire force quoting the incident number 1001 of June 21, by calling 101 and asking for Derbyshire police.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.