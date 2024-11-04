Man killed and two others seriously hurt in two car collision
South Yorkshire Police reported on Sunday, November 3, 2024, a closure on West Bawtry Road following a road traffic collision.
Officers attended the scene at 9.24pm. The crash involved two vehicles - a grey Hyundai IX20 and a black Honda Civic.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed the passenger in the Honda, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The man’s family have been informed and are now being supported by specialist police officers.
Both drivers were taken to hospital, where they were admitted as patients. The driver of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, is said to have sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 57-year-old man, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police investigations into the incident are reportedly ongoing.