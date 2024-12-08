Man fighting for life after road crash in Rotherham suburb

Appeal: Police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage

A MAN is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police say the 40 year old man was in hospital with his condition described as ‘life-threatening’ by medics.

He was in collision with a VW Tiguan at 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon on Herringthorpe Valley Road, near the Far Lane junction.

The driver stopped at the scene and was assisting investigators with their inquiries, said a force spokesman.

Now they are seeking witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to contact the force to help with the investigation.

Anyone who can help can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 671 of December 7.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team via the link: Appeal for witnesses and footage after collision in Rotherham | SouthYorks Investigate | Community Portal (digital-policing.co.uk)

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.