Man critically injured in Rotherham road crash

Appeal: Police want to trace witnesses

A MAN sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash at Thurcroft, police have said.

Now they are appealing for witnesses or those who have dash cam footage to contact them to help an investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, around 4.20pn on Tuesday, to reports that a Smart Fortwo car and a Volkswagen estate had been involved in a crash.

A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition at this time.

A 60-year-old man sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage leading up to or covering the collision, or has any other relevant information, to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident 651 of January 21.

Footage can be shared at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-rotherham-collision