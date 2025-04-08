Man arrested after workplace death

A MAN has died following an incident at industrial premies in Rotherham, with an other arrested as part of an investigation.

South Yorkshire Police were called to premises on Fullerton Road in Canklow at 5.20pm on Monday, in response to a reported industrial accident. Officers attended, with other emergency services, and a 27 year old man was found to have died at the scene. It is understood the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service was called to assist. A spokesman for the South Yorkshire force said: “A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. “He has been bailed pending further enquiries.” The case has also been referred to the Health and Safety Executive, which is responsible for working to prevent death, injury or ill health in the workplace. Fullerton Road is in an industrial area of Rotherham and is home to many businesses, but it has not been revealed which company employed the man who died.