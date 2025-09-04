Investigation into death at Goldthorpe railway station
British Transport Police said they were called to the station at around 3.45pm on Wednesday September 3, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A force spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Trains in the area were either cancelled or delayed while emergency services worked at the scene.
British Transport Police, rather than South Yorkshire Police, dealt with the incident because it occurred on railway property, and BTP has jurisdiction for that land, nationally.
It is likely that the circumstances of the case will be examined at a coroner’s court when the investigation has been completed.
Those hearings are held to examine the circumstances of unexpected deaths.