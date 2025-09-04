Investigation into death at Goldthorpe railway station

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 10:01 BST
Emergency incident: Trains across the Dearne Valley were disrupted while police and paramedics worked at Goldthorpeplaceholder image
Emergency incident: Trains across the Dearne Valley were disrupted while police and paramedics worked at Goldthorpe
AN INVESTIGATION has started after a person was found dead on the tracks at Goldthorpe railway station.

British Transport Police said they were called to the station at around 3.45pm on Wednesday September 3, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Trains in the area were either cancelled or delayed while emergency services worked at the scene.

British Transport Police, rather than South Yorkshire Police, dealt with the incident because it occurred on railway property, and BTP has jurisdiction for that land, nationally.

It is likely that the circumstances of the case will be examined at a coroner’s court when the investigation has been completed.

Those hearings are held to examine the circumstances of unexpected deaths.

Related topics:British Transport PoliceGoldthorpeTrainsSouth Yorkshire Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice