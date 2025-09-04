Investigation into death at Goldthorpe railway station

Emergency incident: Trains across the Dearne Valley were disrupted while police and paramedics worked at Goldthorpe

AN INVESTIGATION has started after a person was found dead on the tracks at Goldthorpe railway station.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police said they were called to the station at around 3.45pm on Wednesday September 3, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Trains in the area were either cancelled or delayed while emergency services worked at the scene.

British Transport Police, rather than South Yorkshire Police, dealt with the incident because it occurred on railway property, and BTP has jurisdiction for that land, nationally.

It is likely that the circumstances of the case will be examined at a coroner’s court when the investigation has been completed.

Those hearings are held to examine the circumstances of unexpected deaths.