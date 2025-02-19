Investigation after house wrecked by blaze

Damage: Emergency services at work in Morrison Road

A FIRE investigation has been launched after a blaze wrecked a house in a Dearne area community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five fire crews were sent to the house, which was found blazing in Morrison Road, Darfield, and extinguished the flames, though the property was badly damaged.

It is understood it was unoccupied when the fire broke out, though a neighbour said the occupants had been present the evening before the fire started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters used ladders to reach the first floor of the building, with the staircase inside reportedly being badly affected by the flames.

It was intense enough to melt upvc windows on the first floor and the semi-detached house next door was also evacuated by emergency services.

Utility workers were needed to check the electricity supply and South Yorkshire Police were also present at the scene.

A shopkeeper on the road said firefighters were already there when he turned up for business at 7am.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.