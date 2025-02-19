Investigation after house wrecked by blaze
Five fire crews were sent to the house, which was found blazing in Morrison Road, Darfield, and extinguished the flames, though the property was badly damaged.
It is understood it was unoccupied when the fire broke out, though a neighbour said the occupants had been present the evening before the fire started.
Firefighters used ladders to reach the first floor of the building, with the staircase inside reportedly being badly affected by the flames.
It was intense enough to melt upvc windows on the first floor and the semi-detached house next door was also evacuated by emergency services.
Utility workers were needed to check the electricity supply and South Yorkshire Police were also present at the scene.
A shopkeeper on the road said firefighters were already there when he turned up for business at 7am.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.
