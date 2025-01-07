Ice, roadworks and traffic cause problems for Rotherham buses

Cold snap: Rotherham is still waiting for the big thaw

WINTER weather conditions continue to cause traffic problems in Rotherham today, with a severe overnight frost leaving some roads treacherously icy.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is despite the efforts of Rotherham Council’s 40 strong team of gritter crews, who covered their routes yesterday evening and set off again for a repeat treatment after midnight.

Colleagues have also been out re-filling roadside grit bins, to allow residents to put salt down locally, where needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ice problems have caused Stagecoach to make alterations to some bus services across the town, though all have been resumed to run in some form, following wholesale cancellations yesterday.

The 21 service to Harthill is currently terminating at Todwick due to black ice and the 135 service to Helsey Bar is also diverting at London Road, because of the same problem.

Travel problems have been compounded by roadworks, however, which are also affecting bus services, with Stagecoach warning of “severe delays to our services caused by roadworks and general traffic in Rotherham and Conisbrough”.

The 21 service is diverting at Mansfield Road and Moorgate Road, because roadworks have closed Hollowgate, a situation which will continue until January 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 221, which operates at Racecourse Road around school times will also divert to Rockingham Road until January 11.

Tram trains to Rotherham Central and Parkgate also remain suspended because of flooding affecting the town centre station, say Supertram.

No more snow is expected, but the thaw may take many days, with temperatures expected to stay low, plunging well below freezing overnight for three days from Wednesday.

It is expected to start getting significantly warmer from late in the weekend, however.