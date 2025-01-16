Good Samaritans in canal rescue sought by police - to say thanks

Appeal: Police want to thank rescuers

A MAN who plunged into freezing canal water in Rotherham town centre is recovering after a dramatic rescue involving passers-by and a PCSO.

Now South Yorkshire Police are wanting to track down those involved, so they can be thanked.

The drama unfolded on the afternoon of January 10, when a PCSO was walking through Forge Island on her way to work.

She heard shouting and investigated, finding a group of people hanging onto a man in the water.

He had fallen from his bicycle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our PSCO hung onto the man with other good Samaritans until help from the emergency services arrived.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and is recovering well, but it has not gone unnoticed that without the help of those there, the outcome could have been very different.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 424 of January 10.