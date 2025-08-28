Family home wrecked by blaze but firefighters saved neighbours

Wrecked: But firefighters prevenet flames spreading (Image: SYFRS)

A FAMILY home was wrecked in a blaze which broke out in a Rotherham suburb while the house was empty - though firefighters were able to prevent it spreading to neighbours.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the property, in Neville Road, Kimberworth Park, around 5pm on Wednesday, August 27, after fire was spotted at the house.

It is understood it was unoccupied at the time, but there were concerns that the blaze was fierce enough to create a risk to neighbours in the terrace of houses.

One neighbour was evacuated as a precaution.

A fire and rescue service spokesman said crew members fought the fire “aggressively” and were able to prevent that happening, though the house where the fire began was badly damaged.

Fire investigators believe the cause was accidental, though there is no further information available at this stage.

When the fire was discovered, five fire trucks were sent to help and crews remained at the scene until around 7pm.