Evacuation drama at Cortonwood Morrisons following emergency incident

A MAJOR supermarket had to be evacuated in a drama surrounding an apparent gas leak, with large quantities of chilled or frozen stock lost as a result.

The alarm was raised at Morrison’s store at Cortonwood retail park on Saturday afternoon, with shoppers reporting being told to leave their trolleys in the aisles and leave the store.

As the emergency unfolded, shoppers reported seeing three fire trucks from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attending, with a suggestion that a failure in a refrigeration unit had caused a leak.

Staff reported the store being re-opened around 6pm, but some workers spent the evening clearing out spoiled stock, including frozen foods and meat.

That was apparently destined for an anaerobic digester, where material can be used to generate fuel, because it was deemed unsuitable for consumption by that point.

Cortonwood Retail Park is generally busy at weekends, and some shoppers took to social media to warn others to stay away, because of the impact on congestion in the area.

On Sunday many freezer and fridge aisles had low stocks, with signs erected at entrance doors to the store, apologising to customers that: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we have limited availability across our fresh and frozen departments.”

It advised those needing unavailable products to visit the Parkgate or Barnsley branches instead.

Staff have suggested it could be mid-week before the store is back to normal stock levels.

Meanwhile, some customers complained about the evacuation procedure in store, with one claiming that cafe customers were left eating while staff had left the store.

Morrisons have been approached for comment.