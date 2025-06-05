Drivers warned to expect huge abnormal load in Rotherham

Tall order: Police will be escorting a large load through Rotherham (Image: SYP).

AN ABNORMAL load - so big it cannot be transported on the motorway - will be travelling through Rotherham with a police escort on Friday June 6.

South Yorkshire Police will be escorting the lorry, carrying a load which is almost six metres high, from 9am.

It will take the A630 from Balby Road and Doncaster Road into Rotherham’s Mushroom roundabout, then on New Wortley Road and Fenton Road to Greasbrough before continuing to West Melton, Park Spring Road / Engine Lane, in Barnsley.

Its route from there will continue into Askern.

Street furniture - like road signs - will have to be removed to allow the vehicle to pass and that means the operation has to be done during daylight hours.

Because of the nature of the load, police say it is not possible to give timings for when the convoy will pass any part of the route, but have advised motorists to make alternative plans if they think their journeys may be affected.