Driver dies after 'medical episode' crash in Maltby

A DRIVER aged 70s has died after a road crash involving the vehicle he was using in Maltby.

South Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on Monday, July 28, at around 3.25pm, involving a SsangYong Rexton - the only vehicle involved.

The collision happened on Dale Hill road, at the junction with Amorys Holt Way.

It is understood the car was travelling from the direction of Addison Road, when the driver suffered a medical episode and collided with a give way sign and house on Scott Walk.

Passers by stopped to help and police have thanked them for that assistance.

The man driving was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but died around 24 hours later.

His family has been informed and are being supported by police.

Now investigators are wanting to find witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident, or the vehicle prior to the collision.

Information should go to police, via 101, quoting incident 572 of July 28.