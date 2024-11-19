Dearne gets boost to firefighting capacity as equipment moves home

By Danielle Andrews
Published 19th Nov 2024, 14:09 GMT
Equipment boost: Dearne Fire Station
FIREFIGHTING capacity at the Dearne station is to get a boost following a review of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The brigade is set to relocate its small incident unit, following a reveiw of its emergency response capabilities.

The vehicle, which is designed to be more agile to attend to small fires and less severe incidents, is currently based at Cudworth Fire Station on Tumbling Lane, in Barnsley.

Following an independent review of the service’s station and equipment, the unit will be moved to the Dearne Fire Station on Manvers Way.

A report into the decision says the relocation of the vehicle will mean it can cover a larger area and respond to a wider range of incidents more effectively.

The unit will be used for additional responsibilities, including assisting ambulance service in gaining entry to properties, ensuring that fire engines at Dearne remain available for fire-related emergencies. Firefighters increasingly cover a wider scope of emergencies, rather than just fires.

