Concerns grow for welfare of missing teenager
POLICE are seeking help to trace a 14 year old Rotherham boy missing since Sunday.
He has been identified only a Shaun and was last seen in the Kimberworth Road area, around 10pm.
Sean is around five feet two inches tall and was last seen wearing black trainers, black trousers and a black jacket.
South Yorkshire Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who has information.
Callers should ring 101 quoting incident 919 of May 15.
