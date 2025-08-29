Community spirit helps family left homeless after blaze

ROTHERHAM residents have pull together with a show of community spirit to help a family left with virtually nothing after fire ripped through their home.

The family of five, with three sons, are now unable to live at their home in Neville Road, Kimberworth Park, and are in temporary accommodation until it can be repaired.

Some of the family were away when the fire was discovered, and others present were able to leave safely, but the flames became intense and destroyed much of the house internally, along with most of the family’s possessions.

It took crews from five fire trucks to bring it under control and prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties, though residents were evacuated as a precaution.

It burned so hot that window frames were melted in the heat, and firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the scene for around two hours.

The cause is being treated as accidental by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, with the blaze originating in a bedroom.

A brigade spokesman said fire crews had tackled the flames “aggressively” to save neighbouring homes.

However, the family - though thankfully unharmed - are now trying to pick up the pieces of their lives, with the surrounding community rallying to help with donations to help them as they struggle to return to normality.

Wrecked: But firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading (Image: SYFRS)

The Plough pub in Wingfield is taking donations, including clothing, with a fund-raising site also set up, which has raised almost £400 so far, to be spent on essentials to help the family back on their feet.

One immediate problem for the family was the loss of school uniforms, just days before the start of the Autumn term.

Those offering help have promised clothing and also household items, including furniture and electrical goods.

One donor has offered up computer gaming equipment, and asked if others can help with more, “to keep things as normal as we can” for the children.

Family friend Laura License said the response from the community had been “amazing” with much of the family’s clothing needs now sorted out.

Donations can be made at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/qhvg3-family-in-need-after-house-fire-takes-everything?attribution_id=sl:3e24f615-4dfa-4bbc-a96b-a4df5dc38ce5&lang=en_US&ts=1756371257&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_t1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=facebook