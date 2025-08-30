Care home building wrecked as blaze tore through structure

A MAJOR blaze ripped through an unoccupied care home in Rotherham, needing seven fire crews to bring it under control.

It broke out on Friday, August 29, at the former Clifton Meadows nursing home in Clifton, with flames spreading through a substantial part of the building and breaking through the roof.

Firefighters were present for several hours, with seven crews drawn in from stations around the area.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to blue watch firefighters, officers and control staff for their response to last night’s fire in Clifton.

“Crews spent several hours tackling a fire involving a disused care home, searching the property for potential casualties and making the scene safe.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.”

As the firefighting operation got under way at the Badsley Moor Lane address, the service warned motorists to avoid the area.

The fire was visible over a large area and residents reported smoke drifting into their homes at one point.

Early last month, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were also responsible for dousing a blaze at a building in Moorgate Road, Rotherham.

That was discovered after flames were seen emerging from a chimney at the building, which was used for accommodation and had occupants inside.

All occupants got out safely but six fire trucks, including an aerial ladder to allow better access to tackle the flames from above, were used in the firefighting operation.

That building also sustained serious damage from the fire. At the time, the cause was unknown.