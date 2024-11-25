Body found in search for missing man

Peter: Missing from Hoyland

POLICE are seeking help to trace a man missing from the Hoyland area of Barnsley for more than 24 hours.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 69 year old, identified only as Peter, was last seen around 8am.

He is white, five feet eight inches tall, with short grey hair and a beard.

Normally, he wears jeans and a sweatshirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and asked for anyone with information to contact them.

Caller should dial 101, quoting incident 488 of November 24.