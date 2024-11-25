Body found in search for missing man
POLICE are seeking help to trace a man missing from the Hoyland area of Barnsley for more than 24 hours.
The 69 year old, identified only as Peter, was last seen around 8am.
He is white, five feet eight inches tall, with short grey hair and a beard.
Normally, he wears jeans and a sweatshirt.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
Caller should dial 101, quoting incident 488 of November 24.
