After the snow Rotherham now faces flooding risk

Deserted: Rotherham station

ROTHERHAM was plunged into a second day of snow chaos this morning, with flooding now adding to the town’s woes.

Railway services have been knocked out by flooding affecting the lines at Rotherham Central, though train company Northern said they were putting on 16 seater coaches to provide an alternative shuttle service between the town centre and Meadowhall.

Portable pumps have bee dispatched to Catcliffe, which flooded badly in October 2023, and there is a flood warning for Whiston Brook, with Rotherham Council delivering sandbags to that area.

An amber weather warning remains in place for the district, with more snow and rain expected.

Cancelled: Buses have replaced trains

With a heavy covering of snow set to melt, there is potential for the risk of flooding to increase.

All Stagecoach bus services operating from the Rawmarsh, Barnsley and Sheffield depots have been suspended, though Rotherham Council’s gritting crews were working overnight to try to keep major roads flowing, though the authority warned drivers of the risk of icy roads today.

Despite that, council waste collection crews were on the road today, though the council warned there may be disruption because of the weather.

Residents with any bins which remained unemptied were asked to leave them at the kerbside.

Submerged: Rail lines at Rotherham Central under water

The weather also caused a raft of school closures across the district, including Wath Academy and Brampton Ellis primary school.

Many other schools in the Dearne Valley were also affected, including Kirk Balk academy and many primary schools in that area.

Some pubs, restaurants and other businesses stayed closed on Sunday, while others, like the Rockingham Arms in Wentworth, closed early to allow staff to get home safely.