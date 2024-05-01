Elderly driver taken to hospital after car 'collides with medical centre'

A DRIVER in his 80s who was taken to hospital after his car was in collision with a medical centre earlier this morning is believed to have suffered a suspected medical episode while at the wheel.
By Jill Theobald
Published 1st May 2024, 13:20 BST
Police and ambulance at Stag Medical Centre - pic by Kerrie BeddowsPolice and ambulance at Stag Medical Centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows
The fire service, police and two ambulances were called to Stag Medical Centre on Wickersley Road following the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 10.08am today (Wednesday, May 1) following reports of a collision in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham.

“It is reported that a red Honda Estate collided with a building in Wickersley Road.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode.

“Part of the building remains cordoned off after suffering structural damage but our officers have since left the scene.

“Another vehicle sustained minor damage as a result of the collision and no other injuries have been reported.”