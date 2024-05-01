Elderly driver taken to hospital after car 'collides with medical centre'

Police and ambulance at Stag Medical Centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

The fire service, police and two ambulances were called to Stag Medical Centre on Wickersley Road following the incident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 10.08am today (Wednesday, May 1) following reports of a collision in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is reported that a red Honda Estate collided with a building in Wickersley Road.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected medical episode.

“Part of the building remains cordoned off after suffering structural damage but our officers have since left the scene.