Driver died after double collision in Swinton, with police now investigating
Officers believe the motorist had been involved in a minor collision with another vehicle in Warren Vale before the car continued to Racecourse Road, where it collided with a stone wall, at the junction with Church Street and Rockingham Road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and South Yorkshire Police have confirmed his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
They are now seeking witnesses to the events, which happened around 8pm on Saturday, involving a Seat Exeo car.
Anyone who saw either collision, or who were in the area at the time and have information or dash cam footage which may help the investigation are asked to contact the force by telephone on 101, quoting incident 1085 of June 8.
Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.