Drama as massive stretch of retaining wall collapses in West Melton
A HUGE stretch of retaining wall, supporting the gardens of homes in West Melton, collapsed suddenly on Wednesday, forcing emergency services to close the road.
The stone wall holds back earth from higher ground alongside Packman Road.
When it collapsed, stone debris was sent crashing across the carriageway and the road was closed for engineers to work.
Homes on West End Road are separated from the wall by a narrow section of land, and some lost garden walling.
It is unknown who is responsible for the failed wall.