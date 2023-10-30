FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a series of deliberate vehicle fires across the area over the weekend.

SYFR

On Friday, cars were set alight on Furlong Road in Goldthorpe and at 8.45pm and on Challenger Crescent in Thurnscoe at 10.40pm.

Several vehicles were deliberately set on fire on Lidget Lane in Thurnscoe in the early hours of Saturday. Fire crews from Dearne and Adwick stations were called at 1am and left the scene at 2.35am.