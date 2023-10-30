Register
Deliberate vehicle fires over the weekend

FIREFIGHTERS dealt with a series of deliberate vehicle fires across the area over the weekend.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:11 GMT
SYFRSYFR
SYFR

On Friday, cars were set alight on Furlong Road in Goldthorpe and at 8.45pm and on Challenger Crescent in Thurnscoe at 10.40pm.

Several vehicles were deliberately set on fire on Lidget Lane in Thurnscoe in the early hours of Saturday. Fire crews from Dearne and Adwick stations were called at 1am and left the scene at 2.35am.

There was another blaze involving a car on Mill Lane at Harlington at 9.40pm on Saturday, while a Transit van was deliberately set on fire on East Bawtry Road at 1.20am on Sunday.

