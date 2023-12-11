SEVERAL fire crews were called out after a deliberate car fire spread to other vehicles on Saturday (9).

The incident happened at 10.20pm on Whitfield Gardens, Woodsetts. Firefighters were at the scene for three hours.

It followed two deliberate vehicle fires on Friday at Wentworth Road, Swinton, at 8.20pm and shortly before midnight on Eldertree Road, Thorpe Hesley.