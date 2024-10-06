VITAL: RAF Typhoon

WHEN Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey popped out shopping recently, it passed much of the mainstream media by.

In his role as Secretary for Defence, (annual budget around £54 billion) he spent a relatively modest £20m on a small computer firm in the north east.

Buying a struggling factory at Newton Aycliffe, County Durham was never going to be high on the news agenda or the nation’s consciousness.

But this was no ordinary workplace.

VITAL: Defence secretary John Healey (centre) said semiconductors were crucial to the future of Britain's defence industry

And no ordinary workforce.

Mr Healey (64) spent the taxpayers’ money on the bail-out because the company made chips… the electronic type. Ones invaluable for warfare.

The plant, formally owned by a company called Coherent, had been spiralling towards closure and the MP wasn't about to allow that - or for it to fall into the hands of dubious new owners.

Workers there specialise in semiconductor chips; the foundation of modern computing and used in many military assets.

At a time when war is raging in Europe and the Middle East, Britain needs to stay in touch with cutting-edge electronic developments - semiconductors are indispensable in operating radar systems and guiding missiles, electronic warfare navigation systems, and various other weaponry.

Essentially the chips make things smaller - making it possible to produce lightweight military equipment capable of giving a military power the edge.

The new name of the plant is Octric Semiconductors UK - not a catchy title...and maybe another reason it didn’t merit many headlines.

But it is the only secure facility in the UK that can make these semiconductors, which are used by Typhoon fighter jets, for example.

The South Yorkshire MP visited the plant and donned protective hygiene equipment before inspecting a semiconductor cleanroom where chips are manufactured, tested, and packaged.

He said: “We simply can’t afford as a country to let this company get into the wrong hands or to go under.

“Semiconductors are at the forefront of the technology we rely upon today, and will be crucial in securing our military’s capabilities for tomorrow.

“This acquisition is a clear signal that our government will back British defence production. We’ll protect and grow our UK Defence supply chain, supporting jobs, safeguarding crucial tech for our Armed Forces and boosting our national security.”

More than 100 jobs were secured at the site.

Despite severe financial constrains, Mr Healey has made it clear that he wants Britain to be a “leading European nation” in defence spending.