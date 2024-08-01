Concerns: Dearne fire station

A FIRE engine which should be available to keep Dearne area residents safe has been unavailable for up to 19 days out of every 20, due to staffing problems, it has emerged.

Dearne Fire Station opened in 2010 to replace the Brampton and Mexborough stations and has both a ‘wholetime’ crew, who are available around the clock to answer 999 calls, alongside an ‘on-call’ machine, crewed by part-time firefighters who answer calls from home or work to respond to emergencies.

But Rotherham Council has been given figures which show in December last year, staff were available to use that machine for less than five per cent of the time, or more than 19 days out of 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Availability figures over the last year have varied, but at their best, it meant the truck was forced to stand idle for more than three days in ten because there were too few firefighters to provide a crew.

Concerns have been raised in Rotherham at the level of fire cover the town, and Dearne Valley, has under current staffing arrangements.

Cllr Simon Ball, leader of the Conservative group, is also a member of South Yorkshire Fire Authority, the political body which controls the fire and rescue service, which is Labour controlled.

He told a meeting of Rotherham Council it was his “fear” that fire cover in the Dearne was inadequate and Cllr Stuart Knight, who also serves on the fire authority, said he shared the fear the service was “under-funded and under-resourced” and said he was happy to meet with Cllr Ball to discuss how the issue could be raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fire Brigades Union is concerned about the problem, particularly the way the ‘on-call’ system is managed, relying on part-time staff to be available for a quick response for up to 120 hours a week, in return for a ‘retainer’ and other payments only if they are needed to work.

FBU spokesman Matt Nicholls said the system was “antiquated” and “fundamentally flawed”.

He said it was “a big ask” for someone to be within five or six minutes of a station for up to 120 hours each week.

The service had been told to improve its performance with on-call staffing, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also questioned why the service had not used full-time firefighters on overtime to provide safety cover in the Dearne.

The service had consistently been spending less than expected in recent years, and some of that money could have been used to provide cover, he said.

When the fire station opened, assurances were given that that the on-call truck would be available all the time, because there had been concerns raised about the impact on safety of losing two stations to be replaced with one.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Recruitment and retention to all our on call stations continues throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nationally, the UK fire and rescue service faces a challenges in relation to on call appliance availability. SYFR has invested significant resources and financial support to ensure we achieve high levels of appliance availability.”

On call availability during the first three months of this year had been 62 per cent, with that expected to increase as new firefighters were trained.