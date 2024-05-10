Drama: Ten police cars attended the emergency

CUSTOMERS at a hotel leisure complex needed treatment by paramedics and hospital checks after being affected by apparent chlorine leak.

The drama, at swanky Hellaby Hall’s leisure centre, happened on Sunday morning and triggered a huge response by emergency services, with around ten police cars, eight ambulances and six fire crews attending.

It is understood that there were no serious consequences for those affected by the leak, though one was told “to take it easy” by paramedics after being checked over.

They were also asked to give a statement to police about the incident.

The leisure complex at four-star Hellaby Hall is open to customers outside the hotel and is a popular destination, boasting the largest private swimming pool in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed: “We were called shortly before 9am to reports of a suspected chemical leak, believed to be chlorine, at Hellaby Hall Hotel, on Old Hellaby Lane.

“A number of leisure centre guests were treated at the scene by paramedics, some of whom were taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

“Emergency services remained at the scene to carry out enquiries.”

The incident was attended by fire crews from the Maltby, Aston, Rotherham and Parkway stations, with firefighters remaining at the scene until around 12.30pm.

The service confirmed the problem was a chemical incident, thought to be accidental, and the source was isolated.

They used positive pressure fans, usually used to force smoke from buildings in the aftermath of fires, to help clear the fumes from inside.

“Some people went to hospital as a precaution,” said a service spokeswoman.

Chlorine is commonly used in swimming pools to help keep the water hygienic.

If the gas escapes, it can cause a range of symptoms among those affected, as it has corrosive characteristics.

Skin irritation and a burning sensation to the eyes are common symptoms, with the gas also affecting the nose, throat and lungs if inhaled.

There is no antidote, but medics can help deal with the symptoms.