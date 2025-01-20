Work planned to answer council tenants concerns

Action: Rotherham Council is taking steps to address tenants' concerns

TENANTS in Rotherham Council housing have been assured that work is being done to improve the response to anti-social behaviour.

The latest survey of people living in council-owned accommodation showed an overall improvement in levels of satisfaction with the service they receive.

But two areas, the council’s response to anti social behaviour and the way communal areas are managed, saw satisfaction levels decline.

The council has now sought to re-assure residents that it is taking steps to improve un both areas.

Cllr Sarah Allen told a meeting of the council’s ruling Cabinet that a new anti-social behaviour improvement plan was being implemented, with the council also working alongside the other partner agencies to address the issues.

More money had been included for estates management in a new business plan, providing extra cash to help manage shared and communal facilities.

Overall, satisfaction levels were up 1.5 per cent and Rotherham is seen as a strong performer against national averages.