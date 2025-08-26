Woman hospitalised after alleged assault in Jump

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was found in an ‘unresponsive’ condition on the street in the village of Jump.

The incident unfolded early on Saturday, August 23, when South Yorkshire Police were alerted by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to an incident on Cemetery Road in the village. Officers were alerted shortly before 7am, with the road - linking the villages of Jump and Hemingfield - closed to both vehicles and pedestrians for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. A police spokesman said: “Our officers attended the scene and began carrying out inquiries, with a 37 year old man arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.] “The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life-threatening.” The incident led to online speculation, with early suggestions indicating a serious road crash. After the scene was cleared, police tape was left wrapped around a tree in Jump Cemetery.