Tragic: Adrian Lane

A MOTORIST involved in a fatal collision with a cyclist has escaped prison after appear at court.

Rotherham woman Gillian Dungworth, aged 40, had been driving on Ringinglow Road, Sheffield, when she turned across the path of an oncoming cyclist cyclist.

The collision which followed, on September 15, 2022, resulted in the death of 58 year old Adrian Lane.

Police found Dungworth had a full driving licence and was insured as the investigated.

She was also tested for alcohol and drugs, providing negative readings for both.

Dungworth told investigators she had been following instructions from her car’s sat-nav and failed to see the cyclist before turning into his path.

She appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

She was disqualified from driving for five years and will have to take an extended re-test before being allowed back on the road after that.

Mr Lane’s family issued a statement which said: “Adrian was a very experienced cyclist and loved being out and about on his bike.

“We are still trying to come to terms with his sudden unexpected death, he leaves behind a son and step-son.”

Serious Collisons Sgt John Taylor said: “The circumstances of this collision are extremely sad.

“Adrian ;ost jais life, and his family and friends will continue to grieve his loss for the rest of their lives.