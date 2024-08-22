Vicious: Tommy Ward was subjected to a savage beating

A WOMAN arrested over a fatal attack on a Rotherham pensioner almost a decade ago has been bailed by police.

Now detectives have launched a fresh appeal for help with information about who was responsible for attacking Tommy Ward in his Maltby home where he sustained injuries that led to his death months later.

Mr Ward was found with life-threatening injuries at home in Salisbury Road on October 1, 2015, and died on February 23 the following year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day.

He had sustained extensive injuries in the attack and the assault has been attributed as the cause of his death with South Yorkshire Police launching a murder investigation at the time.

Appeal: Police believe locals may have information on Tommy Ward's killer

Ten men and a woman were arrested as a result of officers’ inquiries, suspected of a range of different offences, but all were eventually released without charge.

On August 19 this year, a 36 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released on bail, while officers continue their investigation.

It has not been made public what happened to cause police to make the recent arrest, but officers have now launched a fresh appeal for anyone with information to contact them.

They believe a safety deposit box, containing around £30,000 in cash, said at the time to have been Mr Ward’s life savings, was taken at the time of the assault.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Matt Bolger, said: “Tommy Ward was a vulnerable 80 year old man who lived alone, and his life ended in tragedy,

"I am appealing to members of the local community who may hold vital information about this awful incident.

“At the time you may have felt frightened about contacting the police, but I would urge you to come forward now.

“We remain steadfastly determined to get answers for Tommy and his family, and this investigation will continue until we have secured justice,” he said.

Anyone who wants to contact police can do so by telephone, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 202 of September 28 this year.

Police can also be contacted online, via the South Yorkshire force’s major incident portal, mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY16C1-PO1