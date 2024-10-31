Make sure you are watching out for this message 📱

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning has been issued over ‘friend-in-need’ scams.

The texts will pretend to be a friend or loved one in trouble - and in need of money.

But it is a scam and Brits are being urged to be vigilant.

If you get a message from a ‘friend’ or ‘family member’ out of the blue on WhatsApp asking for help, you might want to take a moment before replying. It could actually be an imposter posing as someone you know in an attempt to get you to hand over your hard earned money.

Action Fraud is urging Brits to watch out for the dangerous new scam - which has been dubbed the ‘friend-in-need’ scam. Caution is urged in particular if you suddenly receive any unexpected messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As technology continues to advance, scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated in their attempts to snare potential victims. From sending ‘friend-in-need’ texts to using artificial intelligence to impersonate your loved ones.

But what do you need to look out for - and how can you protect yourself? Here’s all you need to know:

What is a ‘friend-in-need’ scam?

WhatsApp scam to watch out for

This nefarious criminal scheme will attempt to pull on your heart strings in order to trick you out of money. The text will land in your WhatsApp inbox out of the blue and will concoct a scenario where a ‘friend’ or loved one is in a dire situation and needs cash quickly.

But be warned, especially if it comes from a number that isn’t saved in your contact book, it may be a scam looking to exploit your “kindness, trust and willingness to help” - Citizens Advice warns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should you do if you get such a text?

Citizens Advice said: “Before replying to any unexpected messages asking for financial support, such as sending money or bank details, make sure you stop, think about the request you got and verify if your family or friend actually contacted you by calling them directly.”

Action Fraud adds: “Report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’, and then follow the instructions.”

How to avoid WhatsApp scams?

In a piece published by Citizens Advice, it states that according to research by WhatsApp “59% of Brits say they or someone they know have received a message-based scam in the last year”. If you receive a suspicious message you should - Stop, Think, Call.

Stop

Citizens Advice explains: “Take a minute before you respond. Make sure your WhatsApp two-step verification is switched on to protect your account, that you’re happy with your privacy settings, and your six-digit pin is secure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think

The website adds: “Does the request make sense? Are they asking you to share a PIN code which has been sent to you? Are they asking for money? Remember that scammers prey on people’s kindness, trust and willingness to help.”

Call

Citizens Advice said: “Verify that it is really your friend or family member by calling them directly, or asking them to share a voice note. Only when you’re 100% sure the request is from someone you know and trust, should you consider it.”

Have you received any suspicious messages on WhatsApp? Share your experiences by emailing me: [email protected].