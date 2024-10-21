Jailed: Peter Lynch

A 61-year-old Wath man who called asylum seekers “child killers” and shouted racist comments at police during the notorious disturbance at Manvers Holiday Inn has reportedly died in Doncaster prison.

It is believed he may have taken his own life, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months earlier this year for his part in the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers in August.

Prison sources have told The Daily Telegraph that Lynch is believed to have taken his own life on Saturday night at HMP Moorland.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder in a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court was told Lynch went to the a hotel with a placard which called police officers, MPs and the media “corrupt".

An investigation has now been launched by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

A prison service spokesman said: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on Oct 19 2024. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

At the sentencing hearing earlier this year, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said Lynch shouted "racist and provocative remarks" towards officers and called asylum seekers in the hotel "child killers”.

Body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming "you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them" at officers with riot shields.

Lynch, of Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, was a “full participant” in the disorder, the court was told. "You were unquestionably endeavouring to rev up the situation the best you could," the Recorder added.

More than 200 asylum seekers took shelter upstairs and staff barricaded themselves into the kitchen as violence erupted outside.

More than 60 police officers were injured in the violent scenes, as a marauding mob stormed the hotel and attempted to set it on fire.

Some rioters managed to break into the hotel and roamed corridors, while police were pelted with bricks, bottles, fence posts and fireworks as the riot escalated.

Dozens of people have been jailed for their part in the shocking scenes of disorder after a so-called peaceful demonstration turned ugly.