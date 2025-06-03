Volunteers praised for checks on prisoner welfare

Praise: Kilvinder Vigurs

VOLUNTEERS who check on the welfare of police prisoners in Barnsley and Doncaster have been praised for their efforts by the county’s new Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

Independent Custody Visitors make unannounced visits to police cell blocks, in Barnsley and Doncaster as well as the central Shepcote Lane facility in Sheffield.

Their job is to check on the treatment and wellbeing of those in custody.

Deputy Mayor Kilvinder Vigurs has used Volunteers’ Week to shine a light on the importance of the work they do, stating those involved: “Give their time to uphold fairness and dignity in the criminal justice system.

“Their work ensures that detainees are treated with respect and that their rights are protected.

“Their presence brings transparency to policing and helps build public confidence in how we care for people in custody.

“Making custody a safe and humane environment is not just a legal duty, its a reflection of our values as a community,” she said.