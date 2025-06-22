Vital supplies available as police support Dearne Valley abuse victims

DOMESTIC abuse victims in some Dearne Valley communities are being issued with packages of vital goods - including new mobile phones - as a result of an initiative between police and Amazon.

The grab-bags are being distributed by police, including Doncaster South neighbourhood policing team, which covers communities including Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough.

It is the result of a link-up between Amazon, which has a distribution centre at Rossington, and South Yorkshire Police.

Det Supt Chris Ronayne and Det Insp Lisa Reay attended a packing and donation event at Amazon's Rossington distribution site alongside officers from the domestic abuse team and Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They worked alongside volunteers from Amazon to pack rucksacks containing essential items for domestic abuse victims.

Each package contains new mobile phones with initial credit, essential toiletries, snacks, emergency children's items, notebooks, writing materials, a whistle and a mini torch.

Det Supt Ronayne said: "We want to support victims of domestic abuse in any way possible and these grab bags, which are being provided free of charge by Amazon, will really help them, particularly if they've had to flee from harm at short notice without some of their key belongings and essentials.

"Often in domestic abuse cases we have to download a victim’s phone to obtain evidence, and this means taking the phone for a period of time to allow this to happen.

"This always has to be balanced with the fact we need victims to have an ability to communicate with us, support groups, their families and their friends, so the phones contained within these bags will be of huge benefit to victims and will ensure they don’t feel isolated.

"All of the items in these bags will hopefully help victims if they are displaced and give them one less thing to worry about after fleeing an abusive and traumatic environment.

"Other police forces have taken part in this scheme and the feedback from members of the public has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the importance of the bags in supporting victims, so we are incredibly thankful to Amazon for allowing us to support this brilliant initiative.”

Police work with other organisations to support domestic abuse victims and details of those are available at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-organisations/.