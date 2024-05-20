Shots fired: Detectives now investigating

A GUN was fired in a Hoyland street shortly after a group of armed men stormed into a house at the same location, police have confirmed

According to South Yorkshire Police, gunshots were fired in Cumberland Close moments before 10pm, and officers found evidence at the scene to suggest shots had been fired.

Earlier in the day, armed men wearing balaclavas had entered an address on the street, “making demands” in an incident which left two men with minor injuries.

As a result of that confrontation there was damage to nearby properties and vehicles.

Investigators believe the two incidents were linked and a crime scene was set up, with detectives now pursuing different leads.

They are now appealing for those with information to get in touch and acting Det Insp Claire Moss said: “Our officers are working around the clock to establish what happened early yesterday evening, and we encourage anyone who has any information that they think might help to come forwards.

“We take gun crime extremely seriously and it simply will not be tolerated.

“We are stronger with our communities’ help, and we are thankful for those who assisted our officers last night at the scene.

“To find those involved, the answer lies within our community and so we are urging anyone with information to come forwards.”

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted by phone on 101, quoting incident 1051 of May 19, 2024.